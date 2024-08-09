Sisodia's bail may boost governance in Delhi if he rejoins Kejriwal govt: Experts

New Delhi: The functioning of the Delhi government hit by the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to be back on track if his former deputy Manish Sisodia is restored to his previous position even though the process will take time, officers and constitutional experts said on Friday.

Sisodia held portfolios of 18 departments including education, finance, excise, health and PWD among others besides being deputy of Kejriwal before his resignation on February 28 last year.

The former deputy chief minister would take care of the Delhi government's functioning in absence of Kejriwal when he used to leave for annual sessions of vipassana meditation for a few days.

The Supreme Court on Friday granted him bail in excise policy cases lodged by the CBI and ED.

Before his arrest by the CBI in the case related to alleged irregularities in formulation and execution of excise policy (2021-22) on February 26, 2023, Sisodia was second to none except Kejriwal, both in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as well as the Delhi government.

In absence of both Kejriwal and Sisodia, minister Atishi having over a dozen portfolios, currently holds the fort in the Delhi government along with her cabinet colleagues Saurabh Bharadwaj, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot and Imran Hussain.

AAP national general secretary (Organisation) Sandeep Pathak said, "Manish Sisodia is our leader. He will lead from the front. There have been obstacles created in the functioning of our government. With his release, we will get strength and the governance will also be strengthened. The political affairs committee of the party will decide on the future course of action." A senior government officer said technically, Sisodia may again be the deputy chief minister but there are several issues that need to be dealt with since the chief minister himself is in jail.

"For Sisodia to be inducted in his Council of Ministers, Kejriwal needs to send his recommendation to the LG from Tihar Jail, which seems difficult currently," the officer said.

Constitutional expert PDT Achary, however, asserted that Kejriwal being the chief minister of Delhi can recommend appointing anyone as minister in his government.

"Since Kejriwal has not resigned from the post of Delhi chief minister, he has the power to appoint anyone as a minister in the council of ministers after sending a recommendation to the LG. There is nothing in the Constitution that stops him from doing so," said the former secretary general of Lok Sabha.

Achary also said Sisodia can again be appointed as his deputy by Kejriwal if he wishes so.

Kejriwal's bail plea in the CBI case was recently rejected by the Delhi High Court.

In absence of the Delhi chief minister, the AAP dispensation was having frequent run-ins with the Lt Governor's office as well as senior officers in routine governance affairs.

Besides pending projects and schemes of the government, there was also no clarity about important matters like convening of the Delhi assembly session and appointment of a vacant ministerial berth, due to Kejriwal being in jail, officers said.

"If Sisodia comes back as deputy chief minister, the situation can be markedly different. However, there is not much time left since the assembly polls are due early next year," one of them said.

Another constitutional expert SK Sharma, however, said that a deputy chief minister in a government is like any other minister who does not wield any special powers.

"The Constitution does not recognise any post like deputy CM. It's no post because the incumbent is just a member of the Council of Minister," he claimed.