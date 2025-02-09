Sisodia's failure to fulfil promises led public away from him, says BJP's Marwah

New Delhi: The BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah, who defeated senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia in the Jangpura constituency, on Sunday claimed the former deputy chief minister's failure to fulfill his promises led the public to shift their support away from him.

Marwah defeated Sisodia by 675 votes in Jangpura.

"AAP attempted to convince the people to vote for Sisodia but the public placed its trust in me and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantees," Marwah told news agency Videos.

The BJP swept to power in Delhi after more than 26 years, winning 48 of the 70 assembly seats. AAP won 22 seats while the Congress drew a blank in the polls held on February 5.

The results were announced on Saturday.

Marwah also expressed his disappointment at the AAP's messaging during the election campaign. "What hurt me the most was that during every public meeting, AAP members called me a goon."

"The people of Delhi have given the BJP a clear victory and now it is our responsibility to live up to their expectations," he added.

Asked about who the new chief minister would be, the newly-elected lawmaker said that decision would be taken by the prime minister.

Marwah also said he did not have any expectations about being inducted into the Cabinet. "I will carry out with full dedication whatever responsibility is assigned to me."