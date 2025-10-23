Sister-in-law, her lover held for man's murder in UP's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr (UP), Oct 23 (PTI) A woman and her lover were arrested on Thursday, three months after they allegedly killed a man here for objecting to their illicit affair, police here said.

On July 18, a man named Bhupendra was found hanging from a rope outside his village, Ghusrana Harisingh, under the Dibai Police Station jurisdiction. Police on Thursday arrested the man's sister-in-law (Bhabhi) and her lover, Gaurav, in connection with the killing, an officer said. "Today, the case has been solved with the arrest of two accused, Varsha, the deceased's sister-in-law, and her lover, Gaurav," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Tejveer Singh said. During interrogation, Varsha revealed that she wanted Bhupendra to marry her sister, but he refused and married someone else. Not only that, Bhupendra also got to know about her Bhabhi's affair with another man, which he disapproved of, the officer said. "Angered by this, Varsha and Gaurav conspired to kill him. Gaurav, along with his associate Chhote Singh, executed the murder," the ASP said. Chhote Singh is still absconding, and a hunt is on to bring him to justice, Tejveer Singh said.