Sister-in-law, niece arrested for stabbing man to death at Delhi home

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) A 50-year-old man's sister-in-law and niece were arrested for allegedly stabbing him to death at his residence in outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar area, an official said on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Rajesh Mittal, used to live with his sister-in-law and niece, he said, adding that his brother had reportedly left the family home around 10 to 12 years ago and has not returned since.

They allegedly stabbed him on May 23 for allegedly beating them in an inebriated state, and also had a property dispute with him, a senior police officer said. The accused tried to portray the incident as an accident, he added.

"Mittal, who was unemployed, sustained a stab wound and was declared dead at a hospital on May 23. His elder brother had reportedly left the family home around 10 to 12 years ago and has not returned since," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sachin Sharma added.

A case of murder has been registered, and forensic teams have inspected the crime scene, police added. Further investigation is ongoing. PTI SSJ MNK MNK