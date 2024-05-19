Sister of Anjali Ambigera, who was stabbed to death, attempted suicide, says grandmother

Hubballi: Distressed over Anjali Ambigera's brutal murder four days ago, her sister Yashoda Ambigera attempted suicide, their grandmother Gangamma Ambigera has said.

Speaking to reporters, Gangamma said Yashoda consumed phenyl as she was missing Anjali.

Anjali was stabbed to death by her neighbour Girish Sawant on May 15 as she did not entertain his proposal for marriage.

Gangamma said Yashoda was also depressed because she felt her sister would not get justice, as the accused Girish Sawant was arrested and is "living comfortably" in police custody.

"Yashodha was upset that her sister was not getting justice and her murderer was leading a comfortable life and is getting good treatment in a hospital. So, she consumed it (phenyl). She is okay now," Gangamma said.

She demanded that the accused be "eliminated".

Meanwhile, the BJP charged that law and order has deteriorated in the state.

"Murderers are having a field day due to deteriorating law and order," Karnataka Leader of opposition R Ashoka alleged.