Sisters drown in canal near Punjab's Hoshiarpur, mother survives

Hoshiarpur (PB), Nov 26 (PTI) A six-year-old girl and her infant sister drowned in a canal near Bambowal village, about 58 kilometers from here, said police on Sunday. Their mother, who too had fallen into the canal, survived.

Sapna, a resident of Singowal village, fell into the canal along with her two daughters, Bhoomika, 6, and a 4-month-old Paru, on Saturday evening, said police.

While Sapna was rescued by some passersby, her two daughters were swept away in the strong current, they said. The children's bodies were later recovered.

Inspector Joginder Singh said the bodies have been kept in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital, Mukerian, and investigation is on in the matter. PTI COR CHS VN VN