Sisters in UP's Unnao and Sonbhadra clear police recruitment exam

Unnao/Sonbhadra (UP), Mar 18 (PTI) Three sisters from Unnao and Sonbhadra districts have cleared the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam, bringing pride to their family.

Kalpana (25), along with her younger sisters Archana and Sulochana, residents of Sundarpur village in Hasanganj tehsil of Unnao, found their names on the selection list released on Holi.

In Sonbhadra district, sisters Suman Singh Patel, Manju Singh Patel, and Aradhana Singh Patel from Karki village in the Karma police station area also got selected for the constable recruitment. Their success has brought immense joy to their family.

Kalpana, Archana, and Sulochana’s father, Ravindra Kumar, served as a home guard but passed away in 2017 due to illness. After his demise, Kalpana secured a home guard job under the dependent quota and took on the responsibility of her mother, Rajkumari, two sisters, and a younger brother.

The three sisters moved to Civil Lines, Unnao, and dedicated themselves to preparing for the constable recruitment exam. Their hard work paid off when all three were selected together, marking a major milestone in their lives.

Kalpana expressed her gratitude, saying, “After my father’s passing, I had to shoulder the family’s responsibility. Now that all three of us have been selected for the police force, my next goal is to secure a bright future for my younger brother.” Their mother, Rajkumari, was overjoyed and said, “My daughters have fulfilled both my and my late husband’s dreams. I am now at peace.” In Sonbhadra, Suman Singh told PTI that her mother is a housewife, her father is a farmer, and her grandfather Yagya Narayan Singh Patel was a freedom fighter.

She said that following the ideals of her grandfather, she had a desire to serve the country and society by joining the police from the very beginning. She also mentioned that all the sisters did full preparation by staying at home and attending online classes.

Aradhana, the youngest of the three sisters, gave full credit for her success to her parents and other family members.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) announced the selection of 60,244 candidates for police constable posts under Direct Recruitment-2023 on March 13.

The recruitment exam, initially held on February 17 and 18 last year, was canceled due to allegations of a paper leak.

The incident had also become a political issue during the general elections, prompting the state government to introduce strict security measures at the exam centers when it was held again in August.

The recruitment drive had attracted a massive response, with 48,17,441 candidates applying for 60,244 positions.PTI CORR ABN ARD ABN ARD ARD