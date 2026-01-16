Siswan-Mirzapur forest emerges as eco-tourism hub in Punjab

Chandigarh, Jan 16 (PTI) The Siswan-Mirzapur forest area under Mohali Forest Division has emerged as a major eco-tourism destination due to its natural beauty, lush forests, scenic viewpoints and watchtowers, Punjab Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said.

Boating facility, well-equipped canteen and three eco-huts at the Siswan Dam are providing a wonderful experience to the tourists, with the forest division developing more nature trails and trekking routes, which will soon open to the public, he said.

The forest and wildlife preservation minister on Thursday said that the 5-km Siswan–Mirzapur nature trek, which takes approximately one and a half hours to complete, has gained popularity among visitors due to its natural beauty, lush forests, scenic viewpoints, and watchtowers.

He said a nature awareness camp was successfully organised at Siswan Dam on December 25 last year, featuring a cycling event followed by a trekking programme.

Regular educational visits of school children are also being organised at the Siswan Nature Awareness Camp to instil the spirit of environmental conservation among the new generation, he added.

The forest division is continuously promoting nature conservation, responsible eco-tourism, environmental education and community participation, the minister said.

He further said efforts are being made in the villages dependent on the forestry to provide skill-based training to enhance livelihood opportunities.

Under community development initiatives, self-help groups from Siswan, Gochar and Nada villages are being trained in cloth bag making, tailoring and others to create new employment opportunities at the local level, he said.