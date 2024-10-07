SIT arrests top cop in Bitcoin scam

Bengaluru, Oct 7 (PTI) The Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the multi-crore Bitcoin scam on Monday arrested a Deputy Superintendent of Police for allegedly tampering with the evidence, police sources said.

Shridhar Pujar was summoned to the CID office for questioning and was later arrested, they said.

Pujar had interrogated the alleged Bitcoin hacker, Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki.

The Bitcoin scam had surfaced during the previous BJP regime in 2021, and the Congress then in the opposition had accused the government of trying to cover up the scandal as it involved big names.

The prime suspect, Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki, was accused of hacking the state government's e-procurement site and siphoning off over Rs 11.5 crore.

There were also charges of cryptocurrency theft, drug peddling and cyber fraud relating to the case. PTI GMS GMS KH