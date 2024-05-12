SIT arrests two in connection with circulation of explicit videos allegedly involving Prajwal

Bengaluru, May 12 (PTI) The Special Investigation Team (SIT) sleuths probing sexual abuse charges against Prajwal Revanna on Sunday arrested two persons in connection with the leak and circulation of explicit videos involving the Hassan MP, official sources said.

Two persons -- Chetan and Likith Gowda -- were arrested in Hassan, and they are reportedly associated with the BJP in the district, they said.

Officials recorded their statements and the spot 'mahazar' was done at their residences in Yelagunda and Shravanabelagola respectively.

Pen-drives containing the alleged explicit videos involving Prajwal Revanna, who was also BJP-JD(S) joint candidate from Hassan, were circulated in the district, a few days ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha polls in the state on April 26. Hassan went to the polls in the first phase.

Following this, the JD(S) poll agent Poornachandra Tejaswi had lodged a complaint with the cyber crime police, sources said.

The 33-year-old MP Prajwal Revanna, who is grandson of JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, is facing charges of sexually abusing women. The scandal has raised a political storm with the ruling Congress and BJP-JD(S) engaged in a slugfest.

While the Congress government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the cases, the BJP and JD(S) -- NDA partners -- have demanded that it be handed over to the CBI, and action against those behind the circulation of explicit videos.

The BJP and JD(S) leaders have alleged the role of Congress leaders behind the circulation of explicit videos. PTI KSU KH