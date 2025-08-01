SIT begins excavation at seventh site in Dharmasthala mass burial probe

Dharmasthala (Karnataka): The Special Investigation Team on Friday began excavation at the seventh identified location in the temple town of Dharmasthala, as part of its ongoing probe into allegations of mass burials in the area, police said.

This development comes a day after skeletal remains were recovered during digging at the adjacent site, identified as Point No 6, on Thursday.

According to police, the SIT has intensified operations by deploying additional personnel, including excavation labourers and heavy machinery, to dig at the marked sites.

A total of 15 locations have been identified for excavation, based on a complaint submitted anonymously by a former sanitation worker.

Police said further excavation would be carried out based on the forensic assessment of the remains found.

Forensic experts in Mangaluru noted that to establish the cause of death or confirm whether the burials were carried out with malicious intent, a complete or near-complete human skeleton would be required.

Isolated bones or partial remains may not offer sufficient evidence to draw legal conclusions, they added.

In response to the allegations, officials from the Dharmasthala Grama Panchayat clarified that over 200 unclaimed or unidentified bodies have been buried in various parts of the village since 1995.

In the absence of a formal burial ground, such burials reportedly took place along riverbanks, forest fringes, and government land, following legal procedures in cases where cremation was not possible.

Police have maintained that the investigation is being carried out based on "documentary evidence" and "field-level inputs". Any further action will depend on the outcome of the forensic analysis.

Following the discovery of human remains at Site No 6, the SIT has stepped up vigil at the excavation zones to ensure that no potential evidence is lost or tampered with.

The SIT was formed by the state government after allegations emerged of mass murder, rape, and illegal burials in Dharmasthala over the past two decades.

The complainant, a former sanitation worker whose identity has not been disclosed, claimed that he was employed in Dharmasthala between 1995 and 2014.

He alleged that he was forced to bury several bodies—including those of women and minors—some of which bore signs of sexual assault.

He has since recorded a statement before a magistrate in connection with these claims.