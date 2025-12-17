SIT begins probe into vandalism at Lionel Messi event at Salt Lake stadium

Kolkata, Dec 17 (PTI) A Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the West Bengal government on Wednesday began its investigation into the vandalism at Argentine football star Lionel Messi’s event at the Salt Lake Stadium here last week, an official said.

The team, comprising senior IPS officers Piyush Pandey, Javed Shamim, Supratim Sarkar and Muralidhar, visited the stadium and later went to the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate office nearby.

Meanwhile, Bidhannagar police apprehended one more person in connection with the vandalism at the stadium, taking the total number of arrests to six, an officer said.

The accused, Rupak Mondal, a resident of Chingrighata along EM Bypass, was identified through CCTV camera footage.

"CCTV camera footage showed this person's presence. We are talking to him and trying to find out the reason behind his act of vandalism at the stadium," the officer added.

Bidhannagar Police had earlier registered a suo motu case and arrested five persons identified as Basudev Das, Sanjay Das, Abhijit Das, Gaurab Basu and Subhrapratim Dey.

The main organiser of Saturday's programme, Shatadru Dutta, has also been arrested.

Violence erupted last Saturday at the stadium amidst excitement over Messi's visit.

Spectators, many of whom had bought high-priced tickets, alleged they could not see Messi, who, along with Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, remained on the field for about 20 minutes but was surrounded by a crowd, including state minister Aroop Biswas.

After the players left, angry fans accused organisers of mismanagement and went on a rampage, tearing hoardings, hurling bottles, damaging gallery chairs and breaking fences before entering the field. PTI SCH MNB