National

SIT begins site inspections over 'mass burials' in Dharmasthala

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case

Senior security officials at the office of the SIT constituted to probe the case related to the alleged mass burial in Dharmasthala of Dakshina Kannada district, in Mangaluru, Sunday, July 27, 2025.

Dharmasthala: A team of police officials from the SIT, constituted by the Karnataka government to probe alleged mass burial sites in Dharmasthala, began site inspections on Monday, police said.

Accompanied by land records officials, local police, and district authorities, the Special Investigation Team team visited multiple locations, including the bathing ghats of the Nethravati river at the entrance of Dharmasthala.

According to police, the SIT, along with the Kadaba Tahsildar, conducted a 'mahazar' (preliminary site inspection) at the Nethravati riverbank based on complaints filed by local groups alleging that "parts of the land may have been used for mass burials."

Karnataka Mass graves Dharmasthala Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy temple