SIT conducts spot inspection in Dharmasthala mass grave case

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Aug 14 (PTI) The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged discovery of mass graves in Dharmasthala carried out a spot inspection on Thursday evening around the temple information centre and adjoining areas.

Officials, accompanied by the complainant, conducted mahazar (spot inspection) proceedings near a public toilet close to the Dharmasthala temple complex and also inspected the place where the complainant had reportedly stayed while working in the temple in earlier years. The inspection was held under tight police security.

The SIT has since questioned several individuals connected with the temple and the panchayat and has conducted inspections at multiple sites named in the complaint.

Officials said Thursday's mahazar was part of routine investigation procedures, and further forensic examination of identified spots may follow depending on the findings.

