SIT constituted after multiple complaints of sandalwood theft in Himachal's Hamirpur

Hamirpur (HP), Sep 13 (PTI) An SIT has been constituted after police registered multiple complaints of sandalwood theft from three different locations in Hamirpur district within two weeks, an official said on Friday.

Three complaints were reported from the Nagar Nigam area of the district, while rural areas also reported such incidents.

Sandalwood, also known as red sanders, is an endangered species under the IUCN (International Union of Conservation of Nature) Red List. It is protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and its international trade is prohibited by CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species).

Hamirpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhagat Singh Thakur said that the DSP will head the SIT that will probe the matter.

The thieves took away the expensive part of the sandalwood tree, while the remaining wood was left on the spot. PTI COR BPL SHS AMJ AMJ