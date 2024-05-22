SIT constituted to arrest miscreants who attacked police station in Bihar's Darbhanga

Darbhanga (Bihar), May 22 (PTI) Bihar Police has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to arrest those responsible for attacking Jhale police station in Darbhanga district and freeing four persons detained on charges of casting bogus votes at a polling booth on Monday, an official said.

Darbhanga SSP Jagunath Reddy told PTI on Wednesday that the attackers, numbering around 130-140 people, forcibly freed the detained suspects and also assaulted security personnel.

"We have already constituted a SIT to nab the miscreants who attacked Jhale police station and freed four suspects detained on charges casting bogus votes at polling booth No 85 (Haqqania village, Madrasa Deora Bandhauli, Jale) during polls in the area on May 20", Reddy said.

"Two FIRs have been registered in this connection. One FIR has been registered on the basis of statement given by the SHO of Jhale PS", said the SSP.

Jhale assembly seat falls under Madhubani Lok Sabha constituency, where voting took place on May 20. PTI COR PKD MNB