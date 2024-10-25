SIT constituted to investigate into death of Kannur ADM

Kannur (Kerala), Oct 25 (PTI) The Kerala police on Friday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the suicide of former Kannur Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu, whose death has sparked a political uproar in the southern state.

Amidst widespread accusations, including from the opposition Congress-led UDF, against the state government and the ruling CPI(M) of protecting those behind Babu's suicide, the police constituted the SIT headed by Ajit Kumar, District Police Chief, Kannur City to probe the matter.

The team will work under the direct supervision of the DIG, Kannur Range, said an order issued by the Inspector General of Police, Zonal office (North), Kozhikode.

The other members of the SIT are -- Rethnakumar, ACP Kannur, Sreejith Kodery, IPSHO, Kannur Town PS, Sanal Kumar - IPSHO, Kannur City PS, Savyasachi, SI, Kannur Town PS, Reshma, SI, Vanitha PS and Sreejith, ASI, Cyber Cell, the order said.

Babu's suicide occurred hours after CPI(M) leader P P Divya's remarks linking him to corruption during the send-off meeting organised at the district collectorate in Kannur.

Divya had alleged that he was involved in corrupt practices related to sanctioning a NOC for a petrol pump in Kannur district.

Attending his send-off function uninvited on October 14, Divya had criticised Babu for delaying the approval of the petrol pump in Chengalai for several months and remarked that he approved only two days after being transferred, hinting that she knew the reasons behind the sudden approval.

The next day, Babu was found dead at his quarters in Kannur.

Amidst the raging row over his death, the Marxist party removed Divya as president of the Kannur district panchayat. PTI HMP HMP KH