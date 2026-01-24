SIT created situation where accused in Sabarimala gold case getting bail: V D Satheesan

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 24 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan on Saturday claimed that the SIT created a situation where accused in the Sabarimala gold loss cases were able to get statutory bail as it has not even filed an interim chargesheet in the matter to date.

Satheesan, speaking to reporters here, said that as the arrested accused in the case come out of jail on statutory bail, there was a possibility that they might tamper with the evidence, especially when the allegedly misappropriated gold has not yet been recovered.

The opposition leader also claimed that it was pressure from the chief minister's office (CMO) that was delaying the filing of the chargesheet.

He made the statement in reference to former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) administrative officer B Murari Babu being released from jail a day ago on statutory bail in both of the Sabarimala gold loss cases and prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty having got the same relief in one of the cases.

Potty is still in jail as he has not got bail in another case related to the Sabarimala gold loss.

Satheesan contended that the prime accused will soon get statutory bail in the other case also, as the 90-day mandatory period for filing a chargesheet expires.

"So, not filing even an interim chargesheet will become the reason for all the accused coming out of jail. Even those under the radar of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), once arrested, will be able to get bail on this ground," he contended.

He said that he has not till now blamed the SIT, but now there were some lapses on its part as it has to realise that not filing the chargesheet within the stipulated time will result in the release of the accused.

"Once the accused are released, there is a possibility they might tamper with the evidence -- especially when the misappropriated gold is yet to be recovered. So, in our opinion, creating a situation where the accused can get statutory bail was not at all correct," he said.

Satheesan called the LDF ministers' statement against Sonia Gandhi in the Assembly "nonsense".

When asked how an allegedly "shady character" -- Potty -- was able to take photos with Sonia Gandhi, Satheesan responded that even Chief Minister Pinaryi Vijayan had taken photos with that person.

He also said that no one, not even the CM, was aware that Potty was a "shady character".

"If the CM knew, then he would not have taken a photo with Potty. So, if the CM, with all the intelligence and Special Branch resources at his disposal, did not know that he was a 'shady character', how will Sonia Gandhi know," Satheesan contended.

The Sabarimala gold loss cases pertain to the alleged misappropriation of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) door frames at the temple.

The SIT probing the matter has so far arrested 12 individuals, including Potty and two former presidents of the TDB. PTI HMP ADB