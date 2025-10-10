SIT formed in Haryana police officer 'suicide' case; family yet to give postmortem nod

Chandigarh, Oct 10 (PTI) The family of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly committed 'suicide' on Tuesday, is yet to give nod for conducting the post-mortem, with the deceased cop's bureaucrat wife questioning "incomplete information" in the FIR.

Senior IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, the wife of the deceased police officer, has asked for the post-mortem to be amended "to accurately reflect the names of all accused".

The Chandigarh Police on Friday constituted a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the 'suicide' case for "prompt, impartial and thorough investigation" in a time-bound manner. Chandigarh IG Pushpendra Kumar will lead the SIT.

In another development, National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Chairperson Kishor Makwana met Amneet P Kumar, and other members of her family at their Sector 24 residence here in the evening and later told reporters, "I came to share the family's pain. I also came to tell them that they will receive complete justice." Y Puran Kumar, 52, a 2001-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, allegedly shot himself dead at his Sector 11 Chandigarh residence on Tuesday and left behind a 'final note'.

The IAS Officers' Association and the IPS Officers' Association, Haryana, held a condolence meeting here, expressing deep grief at the IPS officer's death.

A day after an FIR was registered in connection with the alleged suicide of Puran Kumar, his wife and senior Haryana IAS officer Amneet on Friday wrote to the Chandigarh Police, questioning "incomplete information" in it, and asked for it to be amended "to accurately reflect the names of all accused".

In a letter to Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, Amneet P Kumar has also sought the amendment of "diluted sections of the SC/ST Act" that have been added in the FIR.

The police officer's wife has refused to allow the post-mortem of her husband's body till "justice is delivered", according to sources.

The Chandigarh Police registered an FIR late Thursday evening with charges of abetment to suicide and some provisions of the SC/ST Act based on a 'final note' by the deceased police officer, who had named many senior IPS officers, and specifically referred to Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya for allegedly harassing and maligning him.

"An FIR under Section 108 rw 3(5) (abetment of suicide) and 3 (1) (r) POA (Prevention of Atrocities) SC/ST Act, has been registered against the accused mentioned in the final note," the Chandigarh Police said in a brief statement on Thursday evening.

In her complaint to the Chandigarh Police on Wednesday, Amneet Kumar had requested an FIR to be lodged against the Haryana DGP and the Rohtak SP under Section 108 BNS, 2023 (abetment of suicide) and other relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and called for their immediate arrest.

In his eight-page 'final note', the deceased officer named eight senior IPS officers, naming Haryana DGP Kapur and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya for allegedly harassing and maligning him.

Congress MP Varun Chaudhry, who was accompanied by Punjab's ruling AAP MLA Amit Rattan, who is the brother of Amneet P Kumar, on Friday met Punjab Governor-cum Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, seeking a judicial inquiry under the chairmanship of a sitting high court judge into the alleged suicide case.

On the other hand, Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda demanded a Supreme Court judge-monitored probe into Y Puran Kumar's "suicide case".

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who had visited Amneet Kumar's residence on Thursday to offer his condolences, is learnt to be keeping a close eye on the developments which have followed after the IPS officer's 'suicide'.

The Chandigarh Police SIT constituted to probe Puran Kumar's alleged suicide will also comprise Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, SP City K M Priyanka, DSP Charanjit Singh Virk, SDPO (South) Gurjit Kaur and SHO of Sector 11 police station (West), Jaiveer Rana, as members, according to an official order.

A few Haryana bureaucrats including Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sumita Misra also met Amneet at her residence.

The order related to the setting up of the SIT by the Chandigarh Police says, "In view of the gravity and sensitivity of allegations in the case... an SIT consisting of following members is hereby constituted with immediate effect to conduct a prompt, impartial, and thorough investigation of the case under the supervision of IGP, UT, Chandigarh." It further said, "The SIT shall investigate all aspects of FIR No 156/2025, including evidence collection, witness examination, take expert opinions, legal advice, etc in a time-bound manner and preparation of final report upon completion," it said.

In a letter to Chandigarh Police SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, Amneet said "diluted sections of the SC/ST Act" that have been added in the FIR should be amended.

"As per final note" is written in the column meant for naming the accused in the FIR, which has also reproduced the 'final note' and the complaint submitted by Amneet Kumar on Wednesday.

In his eight-page 'final note', the deceased officer has also given accounts of alleged harassment, including caste-based discrimination, by some other officers. He was recently posted as the Inspector General of the Police Training Centre (PTC) in Rohtak's Sunaria.

His wife, who rushed to Chandigarh from Japan, where she was a part of a Haryana government delegation, on Wednesday alleged that her husband's death was the result of "systematic persecution" by high-ranking officers.

A "will" and a "final note" were among the articles found at the scene and seized on Tuesday, according to police. PTI SUN VSD KSS KSS