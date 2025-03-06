Bijainagar blackmail case: SIT formed to probe alleged sexual exploitation of minors by muslim

Jaipur: Rajasthan police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a detailed investigation into the alleged sexual exploitation and blackmail case of Rajasthan's Beawar district.

Five minor Hindu girls were allegedly sexually exploited and blackmailed by Muslim accused in the Beawar district of Rajasthan. Three FIRs were registered on February 16 on the complaints received from the family members of the victims.

Ajmer range IGP Om Prakash has formed the SIT under the leadership of Additional SP Nem Singh to probe the entire matter.

"The SIT was formed late last night regarding the Bijainagar case. The case will be thoroughly investigated and whatever evidence is found, further investigation will be carried out," Additional SP Nem Singh told reporters today.

Given the seriousness of the case, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani had instructed the Beawar Collector and SP to constitute an SIT for a detailed investigation.

Tension has gripped Beawar and parts of Ajmer district ever since the FIRs were filed in the case in February. Protests are being held in different parts of the state.

On Thursday, school girls took out a rally in Pushkar and submitted a memorandum to the God in the Brahma temple. The girls protested the case by tying black bands on their hands and carrying placards with slogans.

Another accused, a Muslim, was arrested in this case on Wednesday night. He used to befriend the girls and introduce them to other accused. So far, 11 accused have been arrested and three minors have been detained.

The 11 arrested accused include nine Muslims and two cafe operators who are Hindus. The three minors under detention are also Muslims.

The cases were registered in the Bijainagar police station of Beawar, which was part of the Ajmer district before being made a new district in 2023 by the former Congress government.

The case came to light after Rs 2,000 went missing from the wallet of a minor's father and a Chinese mobile phone was recovered from her.

After the incident, the families of the accused and the local Jama Masjid received encroachment notices from Bijainagar municipality and a few of the encroachments were removed.