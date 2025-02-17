SIT formed to probe case against Pak man, Cong MP Gogoi says his stand clear over wife’s ‘ISI links’

Guwahati, Feb 17 (PTI) Amid controversy over the alleged ISI links of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's British wife, the Assam government on Monday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate a case against Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh for his social media comments on India's internal affairs.
Gogoi, on the other hand, said the BJP-led government in Assam is free to conduct any inquiry on the issue of his spouse Elizabeth Colburn's alleged links with the Pakistani spy agency, but he and his party know where they stand.
Sheikh, an advisor of the Pakistan Planning Commission and a former colleague of Colburn, was charged under various sections of the BNS and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
The four-member SIT team will be headed by CID Special DGP M P Gupta, AIGP (Admin) Pranabjyoti Goswami, SP CM's Special Vigilance Cell Rosie Kalita and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Guwahati (West) Moitrayee Deka.
“Pursuant to the registration of the case, the DGP, Assam Police, has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter. Assam Police will conduct a professional and completely objective investigation,” the chief minister posted on X.
Sarma said earlier in the day that an FIR was lodged against Sheikh as his comments on India's internal affairs and parliamentary matters were aimed at disrupting communal harmony and the nation's interests.
''In pursuance of the Cabinet decision taken yesterday, Assam Police has lodged an FIR and the same had been registered as CID PS Case No 05/2025 U/S 48/152/61/197(1) BNS, 2023 RW Sec.13(1) UA(P) Act against Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and unknown others,'' he said in a post.
Section 48 deals with abetment committed outside India, while Section 152 addresses exciting secession, armed rebellion and subversive activities. Section 197(1) deals with actions or statements that harm national integration, and Section 61 deals with criminal conspiracy.
Section 13(1) of the UAPA deals with punishment for unlawful activities.
The Assam Cabinet on Sunday had decided not to register any case against the Congress MP or his British spouse but instructed the DGP to file an FIR against Ali Tauqeer Sheikh.
The Assam CM and the BJP have been attacking Gogoi, the deputy leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, over his wife’s alleged connection with the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI).
In a press conference here, Gogoi claimed that Sarma has been changing his stance every day but “we are clear from the first day and know where we stand. Earlier, the chief minister had attacked me and I was the villain. But since yesterday, he has made me the victim,” the Congress leader said.
Sarma on Sunday had said the opposition leader may have been "trapped or blackmailed" in a larger anti-India conspiracy.
“On the opposite end, the Congress is firm on its stand. We are confident of our position. If they want to conduct an investigation, they can go ahead,” he said.
The government has decided to hold an inquiry and it is for the administration to answer to the people of the state, Gogoi added.
“A preliminary discussion (on the BJP’s allegation) has been held with the AICC legal cell and the necessary steps will be taken soon,” he said in reply to a question.
Asked about his meeting with the then Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit, Gogoi said, “All questions related to the work I did as a representative of Indian democracy and meetings with ambassadors and diplomats of various countries are all in the public domain.” The media had also reported about the particular meeting that has been referred to, he said.
In 2015, Basit had invited a first-term MP and his startup, Policy for Youth, to discuss India-Pakistan relations at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, Sarma claimed on February 13 in an X post without naming Gogoi.
“It is customary for members of the Indian Parliament to interact with delegates of different countries to raise the concerns of the Indian public. We, and particularly I, are aware of our obligations, duties and customs,” Gogoi told reporters.
The CM should conduct more research before attacking him, the Congress MP said, adding that BJP leaders are all raising the same questions “making their intent clear”.
Gogoi said, “In 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had biryani (in Pakistan) and the chief minister tweeted: what a lovely gesture. In 2016, the PM invited ISI to Pathankot (to probe a terror attack). A few years later in Madhya Pradesh, (BJP) IT cell members were arrested for ISI links. Sons of high-level government officials have business links with Pakistani nationals. Were there any SITs set up?” He claimed that he would answer the questions asked by the BJP only when the CM replies to the queries raised by the people about the various PILs filed against his close aides.
Gogoi claimed that Sarma and the saffron party were resorting to diversionary tactics as they are afraid of losing the 2026 state assembly elections. PTI DG NN