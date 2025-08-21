SIT formed to probe charges of fake documents submitted to run MP college linked to Cong MLA

Bhopal, Aug 21 (PTI) Police authorities in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the allegations that Congress MLA Arif Masood was running a college on the basis of forged documents to obtain recognition for his institution.

The SIT will be headed by Sanjeev Shami, Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Telecom.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Chhindwara Range Kalyan Chakravarty and Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Training Nimisha Pandey are other members of the SIT.

The government cancelled the recognition of Indira Priyadarshini College Bhopal run by Aman Education Society -- of which MLA Masood is secretary -- on June 9, following which he challenged it in the high court.

An FIR has been filed against MLA Masood on a directive passed by the Madhya Pradesh High Court during the hearing of a petition filed by legislator himself, challenging the Higher Education Department's decision to cancel the recognition of the college.

The First Information Report was registered at Koh-e-Fiza police station under Indian Penal Code sections including 420 (cheating) and 471 (using a forged document), said Assistant Police Commissioner Anil Bajpai.

A division bench of Justices Atul Sreedharan and Pradeep Mittal at Jabalpur had on Monday ordered the Bhopal police commissioner to register an FIR against Masood within three days.

Further, the DGP should form a special investigation team to investigate the matter, the court said.