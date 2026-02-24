SIT formed to probe class 12 question paper 'leak'

Nagpur, Feb 24 (PTI) The police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the suspected leak of chemistry and physics question papers of class 12 exam being conducted by the Maharashtra Board, an officer said on Tuesday.

The six-member SIT will trace the source of the leaked papers and identify all persons involved.

The matter surfaced on February 18 during the Chemistry exam at St. Ursula High School in Nagpur when a supervisor found the question paper on a student's mobile phone before the start of the exam.

Police have so far arrested four accused, including coaching institute operators. Investigators believe the paper was circulated through a WhatsApp group among students. PTI COR NSK