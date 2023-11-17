SIT formed to probe idol vandalism case in Ranchi village, road blockade withdrawn

Ranchi, Nov 17 (PTI) A special investigation team (SIT) has been set up to probe into the vandalism of idols in five temples at Mudma village in Ranchi district, police said on Friday.

Ranchi superintendent of police (rural) Manish Toppo told PTI, "We have formed an SIT to find the people involved in vandalising the idols. Additional security forces have been deployed near the temples in the village." Earlier, irate residents blocked NH-75 and other roads for around eight hours in protest against the vandalism at Mudma village, around 30-km from Ranchi, on Thursday night.

"Idols in five temples of Mudma village were vandalised. Two persons have been detained," Khelari DSP Ankita Roy told PTI.

According to the villagers, idols of Shiva, Hanuman and a goddess were damaged in the temples.

In protest, hundreds of villagers including women with traditional weapons gathered on NH-75 around 6am and blocked traffic between Ranchi and Daltonganj, police said, adding that roads were also blocked at Thakurgaon, Chanho and Bijupara.

The blockades were withdrawn around 2.30pm after police agreed to three demands of the villagers.

"The demands include setting up of an SIT in the case, arrest of the miscreants and security to temples in the village," Ranchi rural SP said.

He said the situation is under control and police have started an operation to arrest the miscreants involved in the vandalism. PTI SAN MNB