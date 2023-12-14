SIT formed to probe linkages of gangster killed in exchange of fire in Punjab's Ludhiana

Chandigarh, Dec 14 (PTI) A special investigation team of the Punjab Police has been constituted to investigate the backward and forward linkages of the gangster, who was neutralised in an encounter with the police in Ludhiana, officials said on Thursday.

Notorious criminal Sukhdev Singh alias Vicky was killed in an exchange of fire near Panjeta village on Kohara-Machhiwara road in Ludhiana on Wednesday evening.

Inspector General (IG) of Police, Headquarters, Sukhchain Singh Gill, said the special investigation team (SIT) will be led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Ludhiana rural, Jaskiranjit Singh Teja, and it will investigate the backward and forward linkages of the deceased criminal.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) Tushar Gupta, Additional DCP (D) Rupinder Kaur Sran and Station House Officer (Division No 7) Sukhdev Singh will be the members of the SIT.

The IG, who was accompanied by Ludhiana Police Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal, said that the deceased criminal had stepped into the world of crime 19 years ago when he committed a petty crime of theft in 2004.

The senior police official said that the deceased criminal started committing heinous crimes over the period.

"Presently, Sukhdev alias Vicky was wanted in at least 24 criminal cases mostly of attempt to murder, robbery, theft, snatching, extortion, drug cases, etc.," he added.

The IG said that three of his associates identified as Uttar Pradesh-based Aryan Singh alias Raja (21), currently residing in Ludhiana's Moti Nagar; Sunil Kumar (21) of Uttar Pradesh's Khushi Nagar and Balwinder Singh (27) of Machhiwara were already arrested by the Ludhiana Police.

He further said Assistant Sub-Inspector Daljit Singh also sustained a gunshot injury during the cross-fire while Inspector Beant Singh Juneja, who was leading the operation, had a narrow escape after a bullet hit his bullet-proof jacket near his chest.

Gill added the police also recovered a .32 bore pistol along with a magazine, one live cartridge and three empty cartridges from the possession of the deceased criminal, and also impounded the motorcycle on which he was travelling.

Reiterating Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann's commitment to make Punjab a safe and secure state, the IG said the police have been been making sincere efforts to eradicate gangsters, anti-social elements and drug smugglers from the state.

He added that no one would be allowed to disturb the state's hard-earned peace and harmony.

Meanwhile, the special force along with the field units of the state police has since the formation of the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) on April 6, 2022, succeeded in busting 293 gangster modules after arresting 906 gangsters and criminals, and neutralising nine others after recovering 921 weapons and 197 vehicles used in criminal activities. PTI CHS AS AS