SIT formed to probe rape of minor at Doon ISBT

Dehradun, Aug 19 (PTI) Dehradun Police on Monday formed a eight-member Special investigation Team (SIT) headed by Superintendent of Police (City) Pramod Kumar to investigate the alleged gang rape of a minor girl at the Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) here.

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh said the eight-member SIT has been formed in view of the sensitivity of the case and its proper investigation.

After the alleged gang-rape of a 16-year-old girl in a Uttarakhand Transport Corporation bus on the night of August 12 came to light on Saturday evening, a case was registered at the Patel Nagar Police Station under Section 70 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 5 (g) / 6 of the POCSO Act.

Taking prompt action in the case, the police on Sunday arrested five accused, including the driver and conductor of the bus used in the crime, two drivers of other buses and a cashier of the Transport Corporation.

The minor girl, a resident of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, was seeking information about a bus going to Punjab at the Kashmiri Gate bust stand in Delhi and the accused made her sit in their bus by suggesting her to go to Dehradun and catch a bus to Punjab from there.

When the bus reached ISBT Dehradun at night, all the passengers got down after which the bus driver Dharmendra and conductor Devendra allegedly raped the girl.

When the two drivers of the buses parked there Ravi and Rajpal got to know about this, they also allegedly raped the girl.

When Devendra went to the cash counter to deposit the money, he told this to the cashier Rajesh Sonkar, who also went inside the bus and allegedly raped the girl.

Singh said that the SIT has sent a team to collect footage from Dhabas, where the bus stopped on the way to ISBT Dehradun from Delhi.

He said the SIT may soon take custodial remand of the accused to strengthen evidence.

The police officer said that the SIT officials have been instructed to thoroughly investigate all the aspects and collect effective evidence against all the accused involved in the incident so that a strong case can be filed against the accused in the court as well. PTI ALM AS AS