Sit-in protest turns violent in Rajasthan's Pali; police resort to lathi charge

Jodhpur, Oct 7 (PTI) Tension prevailed in Pali district on Friday as a sit-in protest by Rashtriya Pashupalak Sangh and the DNT Sangharsh Samiti to press for various demands turned violent in the evening.

The incident occurred at around 4 pm in Balrai village near Rani town.

The protesters pelted stones, injuring a policeman. The police resorted to baton charge and fired tear gas shells to control the crowd consisting of thousands of protesters.

The situation was brought under control after nearly an hour and after heavy police deployment.

The clash also caused a massive traffic jam on the Beawar-Pindwara Highway (NH-162), prompting the police to divert the traffic through other routes.

The administration has initiated talks with representatives of the protesting organisations to maintain peace and restore order.

Members of the DNT (Nomadic, Semi-Nomadic and Denotified Tribes) Sangharsh Samiti and Rashtriya Pashupalak Sangh had been pressing for 10 key demands.

As part of this, a large number of people, led by the DNT Sangharsh Samiti national president Lalsingh Devasai, staged a sit-in protest on the highway near Balrai village on Friday.

Police held several rounds of talks with the protesters but failed to reach a consensus. Agitated by the deadlock, protesters blocked the highway. When police attempted to clear the traffic, some protesters resorted to stone-pelting, leading to the clash.

Pali Additional Superintendent of Police Vipin Sharma said the situation is still tense but under control. He expressed hope that the ongoing talks would resolve the issue.