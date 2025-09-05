SIT intensifies probe into Dharmasthala case, questions several people

Mangaluru Sep 5 (PTI) The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the allegations of multiple murders, rapes and burials in Dharmasthala has stepped up its investigation, questioning several people, officials said on Friday.

SIT chief Pronab Mohanty is examining multiple angles in the case and has broadened the scope of inquiry, they said.

Mohanty visited the SIT office in Belthangady on Friday to review the progress of the probe.

According to officials, activist Girish Mattannavar, who is said to be part of a group that supported the complainant in the case, was also present at the SIT office for questioning. He is expected to appear before the SIT on Saturday and subsequent days.

The activist is also accused of posting alleged inflammatory posts, concerning the Dharmasthala case, on social media.

The SIT has also issued a notice to Kerala-based YouTuber Munaf of Pokkunnu in Kozhikode district, directing him to appear before it for questioning, in connection with the case, officials said.

Munaf has been actively posting content related to allegations of multiple murders, rapes and burials in Dharmasthala on social media platforms.

The police, however, did not divulge details about the inquiry.

The investigation team has so far questioned several individuals and is expected to record more statements in the coming days.

Meanwhile, a gathering of religious leaders and devotees in Dharmasthala, under the banner "Dharma Jagruti Samavesha", demanded action against those they accused of a "conspiracy" and "smear campaign" targetting the Hindu religious centre.

It also said that those allegedly conspiring against Hindu religious institutions and hurting Hindu beliefs must be exposed, and action should be taken against them.

Addressing the gathering, Dharmasthala temple Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade said, "There is no need of anyone's protection if there is grace of lord Annappa. Looking at the developments in the last four months and how things have changed now, it shows the strength of the lord and his grace." A controversy erupted after a complainant, later identified as C N Chinnaiah and arrested on charges of perjury, claimed burying a number of bodies, including those of women with signs of sexual assault, in Dharmasthala over a period of past two decades, with the implications pointing towards the administrators of the local temple.

The SIT, formed by the state government has conducted excavations at multiple locations identified by the complainant in the forested areas along the banks of the Netravathi River in Dharmasthala, where some skeletal remains were found at two sites.