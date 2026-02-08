SIT leaking information in Sabarimala gold loss case at behest of LDF govt: Adoor Prakash

Kollam (Kerala), Feb 8 (PTI) UDF convenor Adoor Prakash on Sunday alleged that some officials in the SIT probing the Sabarimala gold loss case were leaking information to the media at the behest of the LDF government.

The Congress MP was responding to reporters’ questions regarding his recent interrogation by the Special Investigation Team over his alleged links with the prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty in the case.

The SIT, constituted following directions from the Kerala High Court, is probing two cases related to the loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and the doorframes of the sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) at the hill shrine.

The team has arrested 12 persons so far, including two former presidents of the Travancore Devaswom Board, both associated with the CPI(M).

Prakash alleged that details of his interrogation were leaked by certain officials in the SIT who were specifically tasked with doing so.

"I do not believe senior officers in the SIT did this. However, other officials were assigned specific duties, and according to those duties, information is being leaked," he claimed.

Prakash said he appeared before the SIT as directed, after finding time, and answered all the questions put to him.

"During the statement recording, reports appeared claiming that I was questioned in the presence of Potty. That is completely untrue. For spreading such information, the LDF government has deployed some officials within the SIT," he alleged.

He said he would reveal the names of those officers at the appropriate time.

"It is our duty to expose the actions of those officers," he added.

Prakash claimed that the Sabarimala gold loss case had become "politically influenced".

"What was the task assigned to the SIT? Instead of conducting the investigation as directed, there is an attempt to divert it elsewhere. We will oppose such attempts," he said.

He said it was the UDF that exposed the gold loss incident, following which the SIT was constituted under the monitoring of the High Court.

"However, some officers were later added to the SIT. That is where our suspicion lies—that this was done to derail the investigation," he alleged.

Prakash said that after the interrogation, SIT officials suggested an alternative exit route to avoid media attention, but he refused and exited through the main entrance before addressing reporters.

Responding to questions about photographs showing him with Potty, Prakash said that many people take photographs with him and that he never objects, as it is part of his duty as a politician.

He alleged that the campaign linking him to the Sabarimala case was part of a conspiracy.

"Whatever conspiracies are carried out, there is no doubt that the UDF will come to power. I am fully confident of that," he said.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) MLA Kadakampally Surendran, who was also questioned by the SIT last month, said on Sunday that he knew Potty only as a devotee.

Photographs have also surfaced showing Surendran attending events organised by Potty.

"The photograph shows me giving a memento to a child. You can ask that child when and where it was given. I don’t remember everything, as it happened seven or eight years ago," he said.

Surendran said he would not hesitate to reveal details even if he had met Potty multiple times.

"I have no connection with this incident. I never gave any papers to anyone and had no dealings with anybody," he said.

Surendran was the Devaswom Minister in 2019, when the gold plates of the Dwarapalaka idols and the sreekovil doorframes were removed and taken to Chennai for replating. PTI TBA SSK