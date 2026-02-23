SIT moves court to cancel anticipatory bail granted to MLA Rahul Mamkootathil

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 23 (PTI) The SIT on Monday approached a district court here seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, alleging that he violated the bail conditions in a sexual assault case.

The SIT filed a petition before the Thiruvananthapuram District and Sessions Court claiming that the Palakkad MLA recently attempted to contact the victim in the second case, thereby violating the bail condition restraining him from influencing witnesses.

Mamkootathil is facing three sexual assault cases.

He was granted anticipatory bail in two of the cases, while in the third case, he was remanded in judicial custody before being granted bail by a court in Pathanamthitta.

The district court in Thiruvananthapuram has issued notice to Mamkootathil and posted the matter for consideration on February 28.

Advocate Sasthamangalam Ajith Kumar, representing Mamkootathil, told PTI that the alleged contact was a missed call made by mistake.

He also claimed that a relative of the complainant had spoken to the MLA a few weeks ago.

“The missed call happened due to a mistake. We have all the details about it. However, we also have details that a relative of the complainant had spoken to Mamkootathil a few weeks back,” he said.

Kumar said all relevant details would be produced before the court when it considers the petition.

In the second case, the victim had alleged that she was sexually assaulted by Mamkootathil on the promise of marriage.

The court had granted anticipatory bail to the legislator in the case in December last year.