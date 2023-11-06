SIT needs to probe violence during Maratha quota agitation in Beed, says Minister Dhananjay Munde

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 6 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde has demanded that a special investigation team (SIT) be set up to probe the violence that broke out during the agitation for the Maratha reservation in Beed district last week.

Advertisment

The state agriculture minister, who is also the guardian minister for Beed, alleged that the violence that occurred in the district last week was a big conspiracy and said that an SIT needs to be formed to investigate and identify the mastermind behind the violence.

Incidents of vandalism and arson were witnessed in different parts of Beed during the Maratha quota agitation last week, with people setting fire to the houses of some legislators.

Munde on Sunday visited places where the violence occurred and the residences of MLAs Prakash Solanke, Sandip Kshirsagar, former minister Jaydatta Kshirsagar and other locations.

Advertisment

Speaking to the media after the visit, Munde said, “When Solanke’s residence was set ablaze in Majalgaon and the mob could not be controlled, a force from the police headquarters was sent to the area. The violence then spread to Beed city and the force was not enough here.” Prima facie, this was an intelligence failure of the police, he said.

“The police have identified around 250-300 people who attacked Solanke’s residence and were involved in the violence in Beed city. Though the investigation is on the right path, an SIT probe is needed to pace up the inquiry and identify the mastermind and culprits,” the minister said.

Munde said he would meet Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the deputy chief ministers and demand an SIT probe into the Beed violence.

The incidents will be probed thoroughly and the role of police will also be examined, as the violence lasted for eight hours, he claimed.

“This is a well-planned conspiracy, as numbers were given to the houses that were targeted. We have seen agitations where government offices were targeted. Even the freedom fighters never attacked the homes of the British. Torching residences of public representatives cannot be comprehended,” he said. PTI AW ARU