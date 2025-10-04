SIT probe will unravel truth on Karur stampede, says TN CM

Chennai, Oct 4 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up on the basis of the order of the Madras High Court will begin its probe into the Karur stampede and the investigation will bring out the truth in its entirety and fix accountability at all levels.

Appealing against political blame game over the Karur tragedy based on political motives, the chief minister said Standard Operating Procedure would be formulated to prevent stampedes.

He said the Tamil Nadu government is working by paying attention to all the guidelines and opinions of the High Court on the Karur tragedy.

"All of us have been shaken by the tragedy that unfolded in Karur," the chief minister said in a social media post adding he was saddened by seeing the tears of every family grieving the loss of their loved ones.

The Special Investigation Team that has been set up based on the order of the High Court will launch its investigation.

Stalin said he assures the people in his capacity as the chief minister that "through this investigation, the whole truth will be brought out and accountability will be fixed at all levels." Tamil Nadu, a model for the rest of the country in many fields, will guide the nation in averting stampedes too.

"We will formulate a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in consultation with stakeholders." Domain experts, representatives of political parties, activists, and the general public across the state would be consulted.

"This will become a model (to prevent stampedes) that can be followed by the entire country, not only by Tamil Nadu." Against the backdrop of the tragedy, "let us journey towards a long-term solution without blaming one another with political motives." Underlining that every life is precious, the CM said he welcomed ideas and suggestions towards the collective effort to prevent stampedes by formulating SOP.

"Let us unite to save the lives of our people and prevent such a tragedy from happening again, not only in Tamil Nadu, but anywhere in India!" The Madras High Court on October 3, 2025 ordered setting up a Special Investigation Team under senior IPS officer Asra Garg to probe the September 27 stampede during actor-politician Vijay's rally in Karur that killed 41 persons and left over 60 injured. PTI VGN VGN ROH