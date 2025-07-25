SIT probing Dharmasthala allegations begins operations from Belthangady

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Jul 25 (PTI) The SIT, constituted by the Karnataka government, to probe the alleged criminal activities under the jurisdiction of Dharmasthala police station has begun functioning from Belthangady, officials said on Friday.

The SIT was formed following a complaint submitted to the state DGP by a resident of Dharmasthala town, alleging serious offences including illegal detention, custodial torture, extortion, and property-related irregularities involving certain police personnel and others.

To ensure the complainant’s safety and smooth investigation, the team has been stationed in Belthangady instead of Dharmasthala.

According to sources, SIT has already initiated formal proceedings, gathering preliminary information related to the charges and plans to record statements soon.

The case garnered significant public attention after the complainant's letter was widely circulated in media and on social media platforms, prompting the Home Department to act swiftly and set up the SIT.

The complainant, who claims to have been a victim of illegal confinement and financial coercion, has sought protection for his family and an impartial inquiry, alleging collusion between some police officials and local influential persons.

Local sources said that SIT officers are maintaining strict confidentiality regarding their operations and movements. The investigation is being monitored closely at the state level, with the potential for significant revelations.

Senior officials said the SIT would conduct a comprehensive and unbiased inquiry and submit its report to the government within a stipulated timeframe. PTI COR GMS GMS ROH