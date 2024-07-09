Hathras stampede: UP govt gets first report from SIT

Lucknow: A special investigation team (SIT) constituted to probe the Hathras stampede has submitted its report to the Uttar Pradesh government, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The SIT was led by Additional Director General of Police (Agra Zone) Anupam Kulshrestha.

"The SIT has submitted its report to the government," Director Information, Shishir said.

He, however, did not reveal the contents of the report.

A separate judicial commission headed by retired Allahabad High Court judge Brijesh Kumar Shrivastava, and retired IPS Hemant Rao is also probing the Hathras stampede case.