SIT probing 'saroop' case must have 'Amritdhari' Sikh police officers: Akal Takht Jathedar

Amritsar, Feb 9 (PTI) Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj on Monday demanded that the special investigation team (SIT) of the Punjab Police probing the 328 missing 'saroops' (sacred copies) of the Guru Granth Sahib case must be constituted exclusively of 'Amritdhari' (initiated) Sikh police officers.

Gargajj told reporters here that in view of the suggestions and demands received from the Sikh 'sangat' residing in India and abroad, the recent "violation" of Sikh 'maryada' (conduct) by the Punjab Police SIT at a religious place in the Doaba region and Sikh sentiments towards Guru Granth Sahib, it is extremely essential that the SIT be comprised only of 'Amritdhari' Sikh officers.

He said that due to the functioning of the officers in the present SIT, doubts have arisen in the minds of the 'sangat' and several apprehensions have emerged.

Therefore, it has become imperative that only 'Amritdhari' Sikh officers, who possess a complete understanding of Sikh 'rehat maryada' (code of conduct) and the reverence due to Guru Sahib, should carry forward the investigation.

He said recently, when the investigation team reached a religious place in the Doaba region, they "violated" Sikh 'maryada' by inspecting the sacred 'saroops' of the Guru Granth Sahib at the place of 'Sukhasan' (resting place), which was against established 'maryada'.

This deeply hurt Sikh sentiments. To ensure that such an incident does not recur, these directions have been issued, the Jathedar said.

The SIT of the Punjab Police is probing into the 328 missing 'saroops' of the Guru Granth Sahib case. The Amritsar police had registered a case in Amritsar on December 7 last year against 16 people, including a former SGPC official in connection with the disappearance of 'saroops'.

Regarding the case of remarks made against the reverence of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev, in the presence of Guru Granth Sahib, Barnala-based 'kathavachak' (Sikh preacher) Gurjant Singh was summoned and appeared before the Jathedar at the secretariat of Akal Takht Sahib.

Gargajj said that although Gurjant Singh sought forgiveness upon his appearance, the matter is serious and will be deliberated upon in a gathering of the 'Panj Singh Sahiban' (Sikh clergy), and he will be presented before Akal Takht Sahib, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs.

He said that until Gurjant Singh is presented, he will remain barred from speaking from any stage or performing 'kirtan'.

Additionally, he is not permitted to sit on any Sikh religious stage during this period.

Regarding Gurdwara Sahib Winnipeg South Sikh Centre in Canada, which is under consideration at Akal Takht following complaints from the 'sangat', he said the 'sangat' has lodged complaints against the gurdwara management alleging tampering with the sacred 'saroop' of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, that the management is not 'Amritdhari'.

The Jathedar issued a stern warning to the office-bearers of Gurdwara Sahib Winnipeg South Sikh Centre directing them to personally appear before Akal Takht Sahib and submit their stand within 10 days, allow the 'sangat' to visit the gurdwara respecting their sentiments, and immediately stop all activities being carried out contrary to Gurmat.