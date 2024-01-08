SIT probing sexual harassment allegations against university professor: Haryana Police

Chandigarh, Jan 8 (PTI) The probe into the sexual harassment allegations against a professor of a university in Sirsa is underway and action will be taken based on findings, a senior Haryana Police officer said on Monday.

Last week, following an anonymous letter that accused the professor of sexually harassing many women students, the Haryana Police had formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the matter. The day the matter was reported by the media, the SIT was formed, Additional Director General of Police Shrikant Jadhav said.

"We immediately constituted the SIT under IPS officer Deepti Garg. (The SIT) is taking statements. It has already taken statements of many people. We will take action based on further investigations," Jadhav said.

Earlier, Sirsa Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikrant Bhushan had said that investigations have been launched by the SIT headed by Assistant SP (Sirsa) Deepti Garg. He had also said that three women inspectors are members of the team.

The SIT has already visited the university and statements are being taken, he had said.

The allegations in the letter include "inappropriate touch" by the professor of Chaudhary Devi Lal University.

Vice Chancellor Prof Ajmer Singh Malik told reporters in Sirsa on Monday that acting on the anonymous complaint, police are already conducting investigations.

"There is a procedure within the university also. We have an internal complaints committee for hearing grievances related to sexual harassment...We have taken cognisance of the anonymous complaint and it is being investigated," he said. PTI SUN VSD ANB ANB