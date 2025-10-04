SIT quizzes two ambulance drivers in Dharmasthala case

Dharmasthala (Karnataka), Oct 4 (PTI) The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged case of multiple murders, rapes and burials of bodies in Dharmasthala, issued notices to two ambulance drivers from Belthangady for questioning following which they joined the probe on Saturday.

The drivers are well-known for their social service in the region, officials said.

The SIT has sought information from them regarding the transportation of bodies from Unnatural Death Report (UDR) cases in Dharmasthala to the mortuary, sources said.

Accordiong to officials, the inquiry aims to verify whether the transportation of bodies took place under police supervision or independently.

The SIT considers this a crucial step toward establishing accountability and procedural compliance in the chain of evidence.

Following the summons by the SIT, the two drivers of the ambulance have appeared before the SIT officials on Saturday, they added.

The Karnataka government constituted an SIT to investigate possible lapses in handling and disposal of bodies from UDR (Unnatural Death Report) cases.

The team has been recording statements of police officers, medical staff, and other local workers involved in the process. The latest questioning of the ambulance drivers marks a new phase in the continuing investigation.

A controversy erupted after C N Chinnaiah, who was arrested on charges of perjury on August 23, claimed burying a number of bodies, including those of women with signs of sexual assault in Dharmasthala over a period of time, with the implications pointing towards the administrators of the local temple.

