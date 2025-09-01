SIT records lawyer’s statement in case against MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 1 (PTI) The SIT probing the case against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil for allegedly misbehaving with several women, recorded on Monday the statement of a lawyer who first flagged the allegations.

Kochi-based advocate Shinto Sebastian had earlier lodged a complaint with the Ernakulam Central Police based on charges raised by multiple women and a member of the transgender community against the Congress legislator, sources said.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), comprising Crime Branch officers, recorded his statement at its office here before noon. Following the registration of a Zero-FIR against the MLA, the Ernakulam Central Police had forwarded Sebastian’s complaint to the SIT.

Crime Branch officials clarified that Sebastian was not directly involved in the alleged incidents of misbehaviour.

Speaking to reporters after giving his statement, Sebastian said he had submitted six news video links, including one with a telephonic conversation in which Mamkoottathil allegedly pressured a woman to terminate her pregnancy. He also said he had filed a petition with the Child Rights Commission.

Sebastian added that several women were reluctant to come forward due to fear of cyberbullying by Congress sympathisers.

“A safe atmosphere should be created so that affected women can directly approach authorities without fear. Only then can an offender like Mamkoottathil be prevented from attending the Assembly,” he said.

According to the Crime Branch, the SIT has so far received 15 complaints, all filed by individuals not directly linked to the alleged incidents.

Last week, a Zero-FIR was registered against the MLA under BNS sections 78(2) (stalking a woman) and 351 (criminal intimidation), along with Section 120(O) of the Kerala Police Act (causing annoyance through any means of communication).

Mamkoottathil, facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, resigned as state president of the Youth Congress before being suspended from the party. However, the ruling CPI(M) and the BJP have demanded that he also step down as MLA. PTI TBA TGB SSK SSK ADB