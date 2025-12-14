SIT records statement of Congress leader Chennithala in Sabarimala gold loss case

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 14 (PTI) The SIT probing the Sabarimala gold loss case on Sunday recorded the statement of senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala.

Chennithala had recently approached the Special Investigation Team, stating that he wished to disclose certain information regarding the alleged involvement of an international racket in the Sabarimala gold loss incident.

Based on Chennithala’s request, the SIT recorded his statement at the Crime Branch office here in the evening.

The procedure lasted for over an hour, a police officer said.

Speaking to reporters after giving his statement, Chennithala said he had provided all the information available to him to the SIT.

He clarified that the material he shared did not constitute evidence, but rather information he had received in his capacity as a public representative.

"It is now the responsibility of the SIT to further investigate and ascertain the facts," he said.

Chennithala added that the information he received regarding the gold loss case was shared with him by a businessman.

"Whether the businessman who provided me the information should be summoned is for the investigating officers to decide," he said.

He also pointed out that the High Court had observed that international antique smugglers, including Subhash Kapoor, were involved in the case.

Chennithala said he could not publicly disclose all the details shared by the businessman, as doing so could seriously affect the investigation.

"The gold plates reported missing from Sabarimala have not yet been recovered, and efforts must continue to trace their whereabouts," he added.

The SIT is probing two cases related to the loss of gold plates from the dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and the gold-plated doorframes of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum).

So far, the SIT has arrested six persons, including two former presidents of the Travancore Devaswom Board. PTI TBA SSK TBA SSK KH