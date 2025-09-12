SIT report 'explosive', points to cartel working against country: Himanta

Guwahati, Sep 12 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday claimed that the SIT report, probing the alleged Pakistani links of state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi and his family, is ''explosive'' and points to a cartel working to defame and demean the development process of the country.

''Let me assure all of you that this is a very explosive report. It is a kind of a cartel which was working to defame and demean the development process of our country," the chief minister said on the sidelines of the BJP manifesto for the BTC polls here.

''In that cartel, a Pakistani citizen and the British wife of the Congress MP. This has become completely clear in the report," he said.

The CM claimed that the SIT team has ''recovered many important documents posing a threat to the sovereignty of our country." He said that once the cabinet discusses it, ''We will release the report for the consumption of the general public and also decide on the next steps to be taken." ''It is the prerogative of the cabinet to first discuss the report and to take a call on the next course of action," Sarma said He said that the priority of the government was to ensure that the Prime Minister's two-day visit to the state passes off successfully and the BTC polls on September 22 are held successfully.

''Once the BTC elections are over, the cabinet will discuss the SIT report and decide on the next step," he added.

The SIT report is 96 pages long, and ''there must be something in those pages. It does not contain some fairy tale," Sarma said. ''We don't want to create a drama around the report, as the government does not work for TRP. We are dealing with it in a serious manner and will follow the necessary procedure'', the CM said.

The SIT, led by Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta, had formally submitted the report to the chief minister on Wednesday evening.

Reacting to Congress president Gaurav Gogoi's statement that he has made a mockery of his chair with his actions while his words have lost all credibility, the chief minister said that it is the ''media who has made him a hero".

On Rahul Gandhi's alleged use of a body double during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Sarma said that he had given all the details during the Yatra at a press conference.

Gogoi, in a post on X, had alleged that the CM's words and actions have led to ''so many embarrassing instances, for example, I remember he said that he saw Rahul Gandhi’s 'body double' during the Bharat Jodo Yatra." ''The latest flop show is even bigger than the RG body double," Gogoi said in a reference to the SIT report.

Sarma, at a press conference during the Yatra in January 2024, had said, the Congress should have issued a press release and clarified ''whether it was a body double or a look-alike." Regarding the alleged abuse of the PM and his late mother in Bihar from the platform of a Congress meeting, Sarma said that the people of that state as well as the entire country will give a befitting reply to the party.