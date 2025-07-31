SIT secures sixth burial site in Dharmasthala mass grave probe, forensic collection underway

Mangaluru (Karnataka) Jul 31 (PTI) The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged mass graves in the temple town of Dharmasthala has stepped up security and forensic procedures at the sixth identified burial site, following the recovery of skeletal remains believed to be part of a larger ossuary.

The site was identified by the primary complainant in the case, which involves allegations of hundreds of unrecorded burials in the region.

According to SIT sources, the latest excavation at point number 6 yielded significant human remains.

Authorities have taken strict measures to preserve the site, installing protective sheets over the top and on all four sides to prevent tampering or environmental damage, especially from water accumulation that could compromise evidence integrity.

While the remains are expected to be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for analysis, officials have indicated that immediate transfer is unlikely.

Instead, the skeletal evidence from point-six may be processed along with material from two other locations to ensure coordinated forensic handling.

The collection process at the current site is reportedly nearing completion and is expected to conclude shortly.

According to the Police sources, after the human remains were found the spot earmarked as No.6, the SIT has maintained heightened vigil at the excavation zones, ensuring that no evidence is lost or disturbed during the process.

Forensic teams are working closely with investigators to document and safeguard the findings.

The investigation stems from a complaint alleging the existence of multiple unregistered burial sites in Dharmasthala village.

The case gained attention after claims that hundreds of bodies may have been secretly buried, sparking public concern and prompting the formation of a Special Investigation Team.

The SIT has since identified multiple sites and launched a coordinated excavation and evidence collection effort, under the oversight of forensic and legal experts.