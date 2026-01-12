SIT seeks 7-day custody of MLA Mamkootathil in sexual assault case

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Jan 12 (PTI) The SIT probing the sexual assault case against Congress-expelled MLA Rahul Mamkootathil on Monday sought his seven-day custody from a court in Thiruvalla here, police officials said.

Police sources said the custody of Palakkad MLA was sought as the investigation is at a preliminary stage, and evidence needs to be collected in the case.

The Special Investigation Team moved a petition seeking custody before the Thiruvalla Judicial First Class Magistrate Court earlier in the day.

After hearing the prosecution, the court directed that Mamkootathil be produced before it on Tuesday.

The court will pass orders on the custody application after his production.

Mamkootathil has also filed a bail petition, which was considered by the court. It will consider the bail plea again after police submit their report, officials said.

Mamkootathil is currently lodged at the Mavelikara sub jail.

He was taken into custody from a hotel in Palakkad and brought to Pathanamthitta on Sunday.

He was arrested in the third case related to the alleged sexual assault of a woman from Kottayam in April 2024.

The case was registered on January 8 after the victim lodged a complaint alleging that she was sexually assaulted by him at a hotel in Thiruvalla.

She also alleged that when she became pregnant, Mamkootathil threatened her and refused to take responsibility.

In the first sexual assault case, the Kerala High Court had granted him interim protection from arrest till January 21.

In the second case, he was granted anticipatory bail by a sessions court in Thiruvananthapuram. PTI TBA SSK TBA SSK KH