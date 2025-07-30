SIT seizes Rs 11 crore in Andhra 'liquor scam'

Amaravati/Hyderabad, Jul 30 (PTI) The Special Investigation Team (SIT) police probing the alleged Rs 3,500 crore liquor scam seized Rs 11 crore in cash from a farmhouse near Hyderabad on Wednesday, said an official source.

Varun Purushotham, listed as accused person 40 (A-40) in the scam case, reportedly 'confessed' to his role and revealed crucial information, leading to raids and unearthing hidden cash stashes.

"Acting on Purushotham's information, the SIT conducted raids and seized Rs 11 crore in cash from a farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad," the source said.

The scam runs into thousands of crores and involves a web of shell companies, kickbacks, and political protection, the source said.

Another source familiar with the SIT's findings said that more arrests and seizures are expected soon, with the team closely tracking financial transactions and political links uncovered during the recent round of raids.

According to police, an alleged liquor scam occurred during the previous YSRCP government between 2018 and 2024. PTI MS STH KH