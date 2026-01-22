SIT serves notice to BRS leader Rama Rao to appear on Jan 23

Hyderabad, Jan 22 (PTI) The Telangana Police SIT probing the alleged phone tapping during the previous BRS regime has issued a notice to the party's working president K T Rama Rao to appear before it here on January 23 for examination, sources said.

Senior BRS leader and MLA T Harish Rao was on January 20 questioned by the SIT in the case.

Former Telangana intelligence chief T Prabhakar Rao, the prime accused in the case was earlier questioned by the Special Investigation Team.

A suspended DSP of Telangana Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) was among four police officials who have been arrested by Hyderabad Police since March 2024 for allegedly erasing the intelligence information from various electronic gadgets as well as for alleged phone-tapping during the previous BRS regime. They were subsequently granted bail.

Harish Rao's examination was solely in connection with the phone tapping case, wherein serious allegations with respect to widespread unauthorised and illegal surveillance, monitoring, and interception of phone calls of politicians, businesspersons are being investigated, Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar had said.

A detailed investigation has been going on into the case with the first chargesheet having been filed against certain accused persons, police said.