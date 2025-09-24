SIT supervised by retired HC judge to probe Uttarakhand SSSC paper leak

Dehradun, Sep 24 (PTI) The SIT probe on the alleged leak of three pages of a question paper of the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) graduate-level examination will be supervised by a retired high court judge, the state government said on Wednesday.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is to submit its report within a month, Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan said at a press conference here.

An Additional Superintendent of Police will lead the probe team, which will have jurisdiction over the entire state to conduct a thorough investigation into the UKSSSC leak on Sunday, he said.

Screenshots of three pages of the question paper for the graduate-level competitive examination conducted by the commission on September 21 went viral on social media, showing that the pictures were taken shortly after the examination began.

The alleged paper leak caused a huge stir across the state.

At the press conference, Bardhan said the SIT will operate under the full supervision of a retired high court judge to ensure a fair and independent investigation.

He said that the retired judge will visit all districts of the state, adding that anyone can come forward to share information or details related to the case with the judge or the SIT.

The interests of students are paramount for the state government, he said, adding that the SIT probe was ordered to maintain the "credibility and purity" of examinations among the students.

The chief secretary said the SIT will complete the entire investigation process within one month. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty, he added.

Bardhan said all necessary steps will be taken to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future.

He added that action will be taken against the room inspector or supervisor posted at the concerned examination centre in Haridwar, or any other person whose negligence led to the alleged leak.

The chief secretary also requested the UKSSSC to refrain from taking any action regarding the examination until the investigation is complete.

On Tuesday, police arrested Khalid Malik, the main accused in the alleged leak, and his sister Sabia, who appeared as candidates in the examination, from Haridwar.

According to police, Khalid took a picture of the question paper from the examination centre set up at Adarsh ​​Bal Sadan Inter College, Bahadurpur Jat village in the Pathri area of ​​Haridwar.

He, then, sent it to his sister, Sabia, who then sent the questions to Suman, an assistant professor in Tehri, and obtained the answers.

Suman shared the screenshots with another person, who uploaded them on social media, which then went viral. PTI DPT SKY SKY