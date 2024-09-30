SIT to conduct thorough probe into Tiruapti laddu ‘adulteration’

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Sep 30 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Monday said a thorough probe will be conducted over the alleged use of animal fat to make the famous Tirupati laddus (consecrated sweet) during the previous YSRCP regime.

SIT chief Sarvashresth Tripathi said the team will investigate Tamil Nadu-based AR Dairy, which allegedly supplied the adulterated ghee while the case registered against it in Tirupati East police station has already been transferred to the SIT.

“SIT officials have formed three teams to probe the matter. We will investigate everybody responsible for the adulterated ghee and there is no definite time period to submit the report,” said TDP sources on Monday, quoting Tripathi.

The Guntur Range inspector general of police (IGP) said that SIT officials will question everybody, including the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board members, officials and workers.

As part of the probe, SIT officials are expected to visit multiple places, which includes AR Dairy Foods in Tamil Nadu.

An SIT team is expected to inspect Tirumala laddu kitchen, points of sale and also enquire with Sri Vaishnavas, who prepare the consecrated sweet, among others.

On Monday, SIT officials visited ghee storage tankers, boondhi potu (laddu ingredient making place) and also inspected the usage of ghee.

