SIT to probe alleged JSSCCGL question paper leak, Jharkhand AG tells high court

Ranchi, Aug 19 (PTI) Advocate General Rajiv Ranjan on Tuesday informed the Jharkhand High Court that a special investigation team (SIT) will be constituted to probe the alleged leak of question papers of Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSCCGL) examination.

A division bench of Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Rajesh Shankar were hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Prakash Kumar seeking a CBI probe into the leak of question papers.

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission had conducted the JSSC CGL exam 2023 on January 28, 2024.

The commission cancelled the third paper of general knowledge after the leak of the questions.

This led to a massive furore among the candidates following which the three other papers were also cancelled by the commission.

As many as 6.5 lakh candidates had filled up forms for appearing in the examination for appointment of 2,025 posts in different departments of the government.

The division bench, while hearing the case today, was informed about the progress of investigation by the CID.

The court expressed dissatisfaction with the investigation carried out in the case and has sought a detailed report from the CID regarding the progress and findings of the probe.

Meanwhile, the advocate general informed the court that a special investigation team of high ranking officers will be constituted who will scrutiny the details and will compile a report in the matter.

