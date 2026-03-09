SIT to probe irregularities in land acquisition process in Nandurbar: Maharashtra minister

Mumbai, Mar 9 (PTI) An SIT will be constituted to probe serious irregularities and corruption detected in the land acquisition and mutation process at Mouje Gangapur in Nandurbar district, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said in the legislative council on Monday.

He stated that no one will be spared in the investigation, whether a talathi or higher officials.

The inquiry will cover the acceptance of an irregular gift deed (baksis patra) and the unauthorised mutations carried out in violation of established rules and procedures, especially in land owned by tribals.

The minister was replying to a Calling Attention Notice moved by Shiv Sena's Chandrakant Raghuvanshi. MLCs Bhai Jagtap (Congress) and Pravin Darekar (BJP) also participated in the debate.

Raghuvanshi alleged that an IAS officer was involved in irregularities and demanded his suspension.

Highlighting the technical violations in the case, Bawankule said, "There are clear rules regarding who can be gifted government or restricted land. In this instance, there is no familial or legal relationship whatsoever between the original landowner and the person in whose favour the gift deed was executed." Despite this fundamental mismatch, the revenue machinery accepted the document and carried out mutations, which indicates the existence of a well-organised racket operating from the beginning, he said, adding that a detailed investigation by an SIT is essential.

On another issue raised by Raghuvanshi concerning the protection of tribal lands, Bawankule informed the council that the earlier order cancelling the applicability of Section 36(2) of the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code (which provides safeguards to tribal land) has set an incorrect precedent.

"The government will exercise its review powers to cancel this order. Should any technical or legal difficulties arise in doing so, the state government will immediately file an appeal before the High Court to ensure that tribal lands are protected and cannot be alienated in future through similar misuse of procedures," Bawankule said. PTI PR NSK