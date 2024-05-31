SIT to probe Prajwal Revanna's mother Bhavani in kidnapping case

Bengaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing allegations of sexually abusing several women, has informed his mother Bhavani Revanna that they want to inquire her in a kidnapping case on June 1.

In a notice to Bhavani Revanna, the daughter-in-law of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, the SIT Inspector and Investigation Officer Hemanth Kumar M said there was a need to conduct an inquiry.

"Since there was a need to conduct an inquiry with you, you are hereby informed to be present at 'Chennambika Nilaya' (her house) at Holenarasipur in Hassan district on June 1 from 10 am to 5 pm," the SIT Inspector said on Thursday.

He said he would conduct an inquiry in the presence of women police.

The case pertains to kidnapping a woman from KR Nagar in which her husband and Holenarasipura JD(S) MLA H D Revanna is an accused and is out on bail.

After the explicit videos showing women being sexually abused allegedly by their 33-year-old son Prajwal came out in open, the victim from KR Nagar in Mysuru was abducted by Revanna's confidant.

The case was registered on a complaint lodged by the 20-year-old son of the victim. The complainant also said that his mother figured in the video where she was tied and raped allegedly by Prajwal.

Bhavani and her son have already moved the Special court seeking anticipatory bail.