SIT to probe suicide case of Head Constable Babulal Bairwa: Rajasthan Dy CM Bairwa

Jaipur, Aug 27 (PTI) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa on Tuesday said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be formed for the speedy investigation of the suicide case of Head Constable Babulal Bairwa.

The state government under Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's leadership is working in public interest with full sensitivity, Bairwa told reporters at a press conference here.

He said that in this case, an SIT will be formed under the leadership of Additional Director General of Police (DGP) Dinesh MN.

The deputy chief minister said the son of the late head constable will soon be given compassionate appointment in government service and his daughter will be given contractual appointment in Jaipur. Bairwa's daughter will be adopted by the police family and the rest of her responsibility from education to marriage will be borne by the police department.

The process of voluntary financial assistance from the police department will also be completed in a month. He said the process of service benefits of Rs 55 lakh and pension of the late head constable will also be started soon.

In this case, Rajasthan Police Service officers Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Police Anil Sharma and Additional Superintendent of Police Jagdish Vyas have been put on awaited posting order and Sub Inspector Ashutosh Singh has been suspended. The deceased head constable had blamed them for harassing him.

The deputy chief minister said that the family of the deceased has agreed for a post-mortem and cremation of the dead body, adding the last rites will be performed on Tuesday.

Head Constable Babulal Bairwa (50), in-charge of the storehouse of the Bhankrota Police Station, had shared a suicide note on the WhatsApp group of his family, Bhankrota Police Station and officers.

After this, the search for the head constable was started. It was found that he was in the Mukundpura outpost where his body was found hanging from a noose on August 22. PTI AG AS AS